Thief steals purse at Golden Ponds in Longmont, racks up $4,000 on a credit card

LONGMONT, Colo.– Longmont Police are looking to identify the person responsible for stealing a purse at Golden Ponds in Longmont and subsequently, someone’s identity on June 13th.

As an officer was investigating the theft of the purse, the suspect drove to a north Longmont Walmart and began making purchases.

The female suspect was able to make a $4,075.00 purchase before the stolen credit card was declined.

If you are able to assist in identifying this party please contact Officer Carbajal at (303)774-4300 x3062.

