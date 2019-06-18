× The Big Eat

DENVER – The 9th annual The Big Eat is coming back to Denver Thursday, June 20th and the event will feature 60 different restaurants and 20 Colorado – made beverages all in one area. The neighborhood outdoor event is like a mini tour of Denver restaurants all located at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Tickets are still available at http://eatdenver.com/the-big-eat/

WHERE: ​The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (1400 Curtis Street, Denver)

WHEN: ​Thursday, June 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

TICKETS: ​Tickets are $65 and include unlimited small bites, beer, wine, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

WHO: ​Participating EatDenver members include:

Ace Eat Serve

Acreage Aloy Modern Thai

Avelina

Biker Jim’s

Bistro Georgette

Blackbelly

Blue Agave Grill

Bubu

BorraCho Tacos

Brava! Pizzeria

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Butcher’s Bistro

CAFE 180

Cap City Tavern

Cirque Kitchen + Spirits

Citizen Rail

Comida

Deep Roots Winery & Bistro

Denver Game Lounge

Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House

Duo Restaurant

El Camino Community Tavern

Fish N Beer

GQue Championship BBQ

HashTAG

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Liberati

LoHi SteakBar

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Range

Revelry Kitchen

Russell’s Smokehouse

SAME Cafe

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Steuben’s

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

TAG Burger Bar

TAG Restaurant

The Berkshire Restaurant

The Bindery

The Kitchen

The Lobby

The Nickel

The Pig & The Sprout

The Post Brewing Co.

The Rotary

The Whiskey Biscuit

Ultreia

Vesta

Wendell’s Breakfast and many more.