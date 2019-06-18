The Big Eat
DENVER – The 9th annual The Big Eat is coming back to Denver Thursday, June 20th and the event will feature 60 different restaurants and 20 Colorado – made beverages all in one area. The neighborhood outdoor event is like a mini tour of Denver restaurants all located at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Tickets are still available at http://eatdenver.com/the-big-eat/
WHERE: The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (1400 Curtis Street, Denver)
WHEN: Thursday, June 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.
TICKETS: Tickets are $65 and include unlimited small bites, beer, wine, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.
WHO: Participating EatDenver members include:
Ace Eat Serve
Acreage Aloy Modern Thai
Avelina
Biker Jim’s
Bistro Georgette
Blackbelly
Blue Agave Grill
Bubu
BorraCho Tacos
Brava! Pizzeria
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery
Butcher’s Bistro
CAFE 180
Cap City Tavern
Cirque Kitchen + Spirits
Citizen Rail
Comida
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro
Denver Game Lounge
Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House
Duo Restaurant
El Camino Community Tavern
Fish N Beer
GQue Championship BBQ
HashTAG
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Liberati
LoHi SteakBar
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Range
Revelry Kitchen
Russell’s Smokehouse
SAME Cafe
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Steuben’s
Tacos Tequila Whiskey
TAG Burger Bar
TAG Restaurant
The Berkshire Restaurant
The Bindery
The Kitchen
The Lobby
The Nickel
The Pig & The Sprout
The Post Brewing Co.
The Rotary
The Whiskey Biscuit
Ultreia
Vesta
Wendell’s Breakfast and many more.