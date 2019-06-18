Taylor Swift and Katy Perry really dressed up as a Happy Meal in ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video

Did we just become best friends? That is what it looks like for Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. The pair dressed up as a ‘Happy Meal’ in Swift’s newest music video for ‘You Need To Calm Down‘.

A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗 pic.twitter.com/hPAbOZEsKF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

Perry has let the world know that things are now all good between her and Swift.

Perry posted a photo on her official Instagram account that showed a plate of cookies with the words “Peace at last” appearing to be written in icing.

“Feels good,” the caption read, along with Swift being tagged.

The two singers have reportedly had a longtime feud.

There have been various theories about how that came to be — from the fact that they both dated John Mayer to general competition between pop stars.

But most people honed in on claims that Swift hired some of Perry’s backup dancers for a tour and said dancers wanted to leave that tour halfway through to go on tour with Perry.

In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone magazine that her song “Bad Blood” was about another female star she declined to name, saying the drama “had to do with business.”

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Swift said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

There was plenty of chatter in 2017 when Swift appeared to channel Perry in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Last year many speculated that Perry’s single “Swish Swish” was about Swift, and Perry confirmed the backup dancers story during a “Carpool Karaoke” appearance with James Corden.

She said she had given her blessing for the dancers to join Swift’s tour and advised them she was going on tour later and they should put something in their contracts to be able to leave if they wanted to rejoin her.

When that time came, Perry told Corden, the dancers went to the tour management to explain and were fired.

Perry said she tried to discuss it with Swift, but the “Delicate” singer refused to talk to her.

“It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it?’ ” Perry said. “Karma!”

Perry declared, “I’m ready for that B.S. to be done.”

And now it apparently is done.