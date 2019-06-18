Local law enforcement wives start fundraiser for families of fallen CSP corporal, trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- The community continues to come together to show support for Colorado State Patrol Trooper William Moden, who was killed in the line of duty Friday night. Now, a group of law enforcement wives has started a unique fundraiser to help. As we often see in times of tragedy, people want to do something to help, and in this case, a simple T-shirt is raising money for these troopers and raising awareness to make roads safer.

Cydney Johnson is married to a Boulder police officer. She knows the dangers they face.

“It's very frustrating, especially as a wife," she said.

As the administrator for a Facebook group of law enforcement wives, she knows the heartbreak of Moden's family.

“Amy happens to be in our Facebook group. It's one of those things we felt we had to help in some way or another," Johnson said.

Johnson's way of helping: creating T-shirts and selling them, with the proceeds going to the officers' families. Last year, she made one for Zack Parrish, Heath Gumm and Micah Flick.

“And that one went viral and we were able to raise $35,000 dollars for Flick's family," Johnson said.

And now, she has channeled her energy into creating a shirt for CSP Cpl. Dan Groves and Moden, who were killed just three months apart.

"I think the blue family in general really come together, but wives really come together and will do anything we can to lift one another up in times of need," Johnson said.

She is not only raising money for the families of the fallen, she is also raising awareness about the move-over law.

“The shirt was designed with two arrows on either side that says ‘move over it's the law.' Then underneath, it says 'it’s their lives.' They risk their lives every single day and there is not a lot of space on our highways," Johnson said.

All of the money raised will go to the CSP Family Foundation and will be split between the Groves and Moden families. The T-shirts are $28.00 will be for sale until the end of this month.

Learn more about the shirts and purchase one here.