Local group creating handmade wigs for kids battling cancer

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – A local group is calling for volunteers to help create handmade wigs for kids battling cancer.

“So see, it’s just a loop like so. We braid them down until they start getting a little short,” said Cheri Lines, chapter leader of the Rocky Mountains region of the Magic Yarn Project.

With each latch hook, Lines uses her hands to make a difference for a child battling cancer.

“We know it’s hard and scary, and to think about a little kid going through that just breaks my heart,” Lines said.

Lines knows firsthand the pain of watching a loved one undergo chemotherapy. Her husband, Jeff, fought Leukemia twice. That inspired her to get involved in the Magic Yarn Project.

“Every little kid loves to play dress up and you think about a little girl who loses her hair,” Lines said.

The non-profit is made up entirely of volunteers who have created more than 16,000 yarn wigs around the world. The wigs are complete with tiaras to resemble different princess themes.

"She can be a princess for a day or just forget for a moment. We have beanies for little boys too,” Lines said.

Lines wants to get these wigs into hospitals in Colorado but needs help. The good news is: you don’t have to know how to crochet to get involved.

“I think it’s intimidating to look at but basically, it’s latch-hooking,” Lines said.

Lines offers volunteer classes. If you’re interested in trying your hand at a wig or receiving one, or donating yarn, you can email Cheri at: CheriL@themagicyarnproject.com

“These are completely free to any little cancer fighter no matter where they are. We’ll send them one for free," Lines said.