5,000 attend tribute to Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium

DENVER -- Thousands of fans, players and other members of Broncos Country gathered at Broncos Stadium at Mile High Tuesday to pay their respects to late owner Pat Bowlen. He died at the age of 75 last week.

There were so many people in attendance Tuesday -- and the line was so long -- that the hours of the event were extended.

Some fans waited two hours for their chance to see the dozens of pieces of memorabilia.

“It’s very beautiful the way they set it up,” one fan said.

There were photographs and footballs, Lombardi trophies and championship rings. Fans could even see Mr. B’s famous fur coat.

Many fans, decked out in Broncos gear, also got a chance to speak to several of the Bowlen children.

“To see the fans and the players and the staff that has come through has brought great comfort,” said Beth Bowlen.

The grown children said they were moved by all the stories they heard and all there was to see.

“It’s pretty astonishing to see all of these artifacts and things that were important to him in life,” said Brittany Bowlen.

An estimated 5,000 people attended the tribute to Bowlen.