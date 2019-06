On Tuesday morning, Google Calendar stopped working. If you tried to access it, you would get a message reading “Not Found Error 404”. Google is aware of the problem and is working to fix it.

According to a status message on G Suite, “We expect to resolve the problem affecting a majority of users of Google Calendar at 6/18/19, 11:40 AM.”

Many people went to Twitter to share their frustrations about the service being down.

Everyone whose life depends on Google Calendar today pic.twitter.com/aheWRrJYd5 — Ola King (@ola11king) June 18, 2019

When the Google Calendar goes down at work pic.twitter.com/Li7XTiBXXP — Josh Robinson (@JoshRobinson412) June 18, 2019