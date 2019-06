LAKEWOOD, Colo.– The city of Lakewood has enlisted the help of some adorable goats.

A herd of goats is at Hayden Park on Green Mountain to help with the control of invasive weeds. The goats will also help with soil aeration and mineral content, according to a post on Twitter.

A goat herder will also be on site in a camper to keep watch over the goats.

The goats will be on Green Mountain until June 20th.