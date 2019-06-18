‘Drier’ days ahead, briefly

DENVER — Another round of severe weather hit Colorado Tuesday with hail, flooding concerns, wind, and tornado warnings but a bit of a drier pattern returns Wednesday.

Today’s rain has arrived at my place. Great moisture, but a few dry days would be okay too. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/yAjlMDlfZg — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 18, 2019

Through the rest of Tuesday expect areas of thunderstorms to continue with substantial rainfall, hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes. The worst of the storms will be over the southeastern corner of the state through midnight.

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for these areas: #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0IWUYJMiH — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 18, 2019

A few showers and storms will remain overnight, but the overall trend is to begin to clear and dry out a bit.

With that said, Wednesday has only an isolated storm chance. Temperatures will be warmer as a result; highs in the 80s.

This weather will repeat itself Thursday.

Coming in Friday will be cooler temperatures along with a stormier setup that will carry over into the weekend. Saturday, as it appears in the data now, will be stormiest with highs only in the 60s.

Another trend toward drier and warmer days arrives Sunday and Monday, and this time the trend may last a bit longer. Denver is likely to have its first 90-degree day later next week.

Chances are we feel our first 90° day in Denver in about 10 days. The average first 90° day in the Denver area is June 10th; clearly later than average this year. pic.twitter.com/ACSq4ir6JV — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 18, 2019

