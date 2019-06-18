Fugitive killed after firing shots at officers in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Denver Police Department’s fugitive unit and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force tracked a suspect with multiple warrants to an apartment building in Jefferson County near Belleview Avenue and Alkire Street. The area is just east of where Belleview passes under C-470.

The sheriff’s office was asked to assist because the apartment is in its jurisdiction. The sheriff’s department deployed the Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement officers attempted to apprehend the suspect. The suspect began firing at officers, who then returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

The suspect had a warrant out for felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender as well as third-degree assault.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. The scene will remain active for a few more hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

