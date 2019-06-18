× Craft Beer Summer School

DENVER – Twelve Denver breweries join forces to host the second annual Craft Beer Summer School this summer, with the first session already underway, but there’s room for the next few sessions coming up later this summer.

This year the Summer School is broken into three tracks for ultimate flexibility. Tickets, available through Eventbrite, are $199.00 for each four-week track, or $499.00 for all three tracks.

Track 1: Technical Brewing includes: CO-Brew, Burns Family Artisan Ales, Woods Boss Brewing Co., & Alpine Dog Brewing Co.. Dates are: June 6, 13, 20, & 27.

Track 2: Brewing Outside the Reinheitsgebot: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, Spice Trade Brewing, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, & Baere Brewing Co.. Dates are: July 11, 18, 25, & August 1.

Track 3: Beers of the World: Dos Luces Brewery, Jade Mountain Brewing Co., Bruz Beers, & Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Dates are: August 8, 15, 22, & 29.