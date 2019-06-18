× Colorado Republicans hosting Trump 2020 campaign kickoff watch parties

FLORIDA– On Tuesday, June 18th, President Donald J. Trump will be kicking off his 2020 campaign in Florida.

Grassroots supporters from all around the country are hosting MAGA meet-ups with their friends and neighbors to show their enthusiasm.

The following counties are hosting watch parties from 5:45 PM – 7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 18th . You can RSVP at the links below:

Adams County

O’Meara Ford

400 West 104th Avenue

Northglenn, CO 80234

Denver County

Tavern Platt Park

1475 South Pearl Street

Denver, CO 80210

Jefferson County

Faith Baptist Church

2000 Quail Drive

Lakewood, CO 80215

Boulder County

619 Ken Pratt Boulevard

Longmont, CO 80501

Larimer County

4020 South College Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80525

El Paso County

El Paso County GOP HQ

5145 Centennial Blvd, Suite 101

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

El Paso County

HD17, HD18 and SD11

1821 S Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Weld County

Pelican Lakes Golf Club

1620 Pelican Lakes Point

Windsor, CO 80550

If you don’t see your county listed or are interested in hosting an official MAGA Meetup Watch Party, you can sign up to host one here.