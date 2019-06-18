Colorado Republicans hosting Trump 2020 campaign kickoff watch parties
FLORIDA– On Tuesday, June 18th, President Donald J. Trump will be kicking off his 2020 campaign in Florida.
Grassroots supporters from all around the country are hosting MAGA meet-ups with their friends and neighbors to show their enthusiasm.
The following counties are hosting watch parties from 5:45 PM – 7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 18th. You can RSVP at the links below:
Adams County
O’Meara Ford
400 West 104th Avenue
Northglenn, CO 80234
Denver County
Tavern Platt Park
1475 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80210
Jefferson County
Faith Baptist Church
2000 Quail Drive
Lakewood, CO 80215
Boulder County
619 Ken Pratt Boulevard
Longmont, CO 80501
Larimer County
4020 South College Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80525
El Paso County
El Paso County GOP HQ
5145 Centennial Blvd, Suite 101
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
El Paso County
HD17, HD18 and SD11
1821 S Academy Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Weld County
Pelican Lakes Golf Club
1620 Pelican Lakes Point
Windsor, CO 80550
If you don’t see your county listed or are interested in hosting an official MAGA Meetup Watch Party, you can sign up to host one here.AlertMe