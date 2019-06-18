Chuze Fitness – TWO New Locations

Chuze Fitness is adding two new locations to its Colorado family this summer in Highlands Ranch and Englewood. Memberships start at $9.99 and the are offering pre enrollment right now. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Trainer, Joana Canals checked out their Littleton location to see everything that Chuze offers. It is more than you ever imagined. See why bigger, nicer, cleaner and friendlier is their motto. Go to ChuzeFitness.com for more information.AlertMe
