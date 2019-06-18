Broomfield seeking volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The city of Broomfield is looking for more Meals on Wheels volunteers for its hot-meal delivery program.

Clay Shuck, director of the Broomfield Recreation Wellness and Senior Services, said the meal delivery also serves as a check-in for the city's senior residents.

"Seniors that are aging in place, it's good to have that interaction," he said. "They might not get that interaction throughout the day."

City officials say the program is in desperate need of 18 delivery drivers and four kitchen prep volunteers — an estimated 30-40% increase in volunteers.

"In 2018, we delivered more than 26,000 meals and in 2019 we're looking at more than 30,000 meals that we need to deliver," Shuck said.

Shuck said the need for more volunteers is coupled with a decline in volunteer participants and an increase in demand.

“I think Colorado in general, we’re seeing a lot more people age in place. They’re staying in their communities, but sometimes they don’t have the resources that they need to have a hot nutritious meal," Shuck said.

For more information, go to the Broomfield Meals on Wheels website.