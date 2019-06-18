× Brawl breaks out at children’s baseball game in Lakewood; police seeking information

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators learn more about a fight that broke out at a children’s baseball game.

LPD said the fight occurred shortly before noon Saturday at the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary. Injuries were reported, including one serious injury.

“Coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” LPD said on its Facebook page.

Police are looking for any information about the fight. They would especially like to know the name of a man seen on video who is wearing a white shirt and teal shorts.

LPD said four people have already been cited.