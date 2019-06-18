Body of man recovered from Pueblo County lake after night search

Posted 8:35 pm, June 18, 2019, by

PUEBLO, Colo. — Emergency personnel have recovered the body of a man from a lake in Pueblo County following an overnight search.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the body of 73-year-old David Bothel of Colorado Springs was found in Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers launched a search Monday after three witnesses reported seeing an empty boat adrift in No Name Cove around 3:30 p.m.

The witnesses say they saw a man fishing alone in the boat about 20 minutes earlier.

Authorities say they discovered Bothel in about 40 feet of water using sonar equipment. His body was recovered using a remote operated vehicle.

Officials say Bothel’s body was transferred to the Pueblo County Coroner’s office.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.