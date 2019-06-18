× Body of man recovered from Pueblo County lake after night search

PUEBLO, Colo. — Emergency personnel have recovered the body of a man from a lake in Pueblo County following an overnight search.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the body of 73-year-old David Bothel of Colorado Springs was found in Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers launched a search Monday after three witnesses reported seeing an empty boat adrift in No Name Cove around 3:30 p.m.

The witnesses say they saw a man fishing alone in the boat about 20 minutes earlier.

Authorities say they discovered Bothel in about 40 feet of water using sonar equipment. His body was recovered using a remote operated vehicle.

Officials say Bothel’s body was transferred to the Pueblo County Coroner’s office.