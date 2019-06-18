Bear joins runners during Leadville Trail Marathon

Bear runs through Leadville Trail Marathon(Quentin Genke)

LEADVILLE, Colo.– A group of runners had the experience of a lifetime at the Leadville Trail Marathon on Saturday.

The runners were a few hours into the race, when a black bear made an appearance on the path.

“First time I’ve had a black bear come out of the woods and run between runners”, shared Quentin Genke on Facebook.

Other runners also reported seeing the bear along the trail. Stephen Peterson, a friend of Genke who was also running the marathon shared, “An amazing experience I’ll never forget!”.

Here are some tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on being bear aware, in case a bear ever crosses your path.

 

 

