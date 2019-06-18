× Another round of afternoon t-storms today

We’ll see another round (or two) of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range of Colorado. Watch for small hail and heavy rain if you get hit. The overall chance of severe t-storms is lower than yesterday.

The best chance for t-storms is 1pm-7pm in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. High temps low 70s.

The Mountains could see morning, noon, and afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Significantly drier on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another strong cold front races into Colorado on Friday. This delivers a chance for afternoon rain/t-storms and a 10-20 degree temperature drop.

Friday is also the first day of Summer (Summer Solstice). It starts at 9:54am Denver-time.

Rain and t-storm chances continue on Saturday. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday is much drier. Highs in the 70s.

Dry and warmer on Monday at 80.

