LAKEWOOD, Colo.— West Metro Fire spent part of Father’s Day saving ducklings that slid into a storm drain.

Storm drains seem to be duckling kryptonite. Our crews reuniting a family on #FathersDay2019 after a duckling slid down a drain near Simms & Chenango. @jeffcosheriffco & Jefferson County Animal Control there to help. Eight siblings & mom glad to have the little guy back. pic.twitter.com/7ZrXhVs4sI — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 17, 2019

In a tweet, West Metro Fire shared pictures of the rescue. “Storm drains seem to be duckling kryptonite”. It happened near Simms St. and Chenango Avenue on Sunday night. Jefferson County Animal Control also helped out with the rescue.

In total, eight siblings and a mom were saved from the storm drain.