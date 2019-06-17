× Vail Craft Beer Classic

DENVER – The Vail Craft Beer Classic returns to the Vail Valley this weekend, June 20 – 23rd in the heart of Vail. The festival features a multi-day extravaganza of all things craft beer, including cooking and pairing classes, educational seminars and brewer led activities such as road biking, fishing and hiking.

The four-day celebration’s array of events are priced from $25 to $195 and tickets are still available online at http://VailCraftBeerClassic.com

What: Vail Craft Beer Classic

When (day and time): June 20-23; varying times.

Where: Vail, Colorado

Cost: $25-$195