Temperatures stay cool Tuesday with more afternoon storms

DENVER -- There is still a chance for some scattered showers and storms on the Front Range Monday evening. Storms are expected to be weaker Monday night than what developed earlier during the afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

Tuesday will start out similar to Monday with low clouds and patchy fog. There will be limited sunshine once again, keeping high temperatures in the cool low 70s. There will be more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday's storms are not expected to be as strong as Monday's on the Front Range and northeast Plains. The severe weather threat has moved to southern Colorado and the southeast Plains. Hail, heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with Tuesday's storms.

A drier weather pattern with more sunshine will move in on Wednesday and Thursday. There is only a 10 percent chance for an isolated storm both of these days with high temperatures climbing back to the 80s.

Another dip in temperatures and the return of afternoon storms will move in on Friday and Saturday. Drier weather will move in Sunday and last into next week.

