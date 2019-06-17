Stretch of Evans Ave closed in Denver after man wounded in shooting crashes into pedestrian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo —A man was shot outside of Club Karma early Monday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to 2121 S Sheridan Blvd. around 2:07 a.m. for reports of a large fight. A man was shot multiple times. He tried to drive away and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian has minor injuries. The man injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Evans Avenue is closed from Sheridan Blvd. to Depew St.

Denver police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.