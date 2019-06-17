Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for shooting death of his father

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Waylon Robitaille was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison for second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father, David Robitaille, in 2018.

Adams County deputies responding to a 911 call on April 28, found 52-year-old David Robitaille dead at an apartment at 7530 Broadway St. in Adams County, according to the District Attorney. He was shot in the head.

Waylon Robitaille, 28, claimed that he and his father had argued and were struggling over the gun when it accidentally fired, but Deputy District Attorney Sara Carty said evidence in the case shows the shooting was deliberate.

“This killing was anything but an accident,” Carty said at the sentencing hearing.

She said Waylon Robitaille was between five to eight feet away when he shot his father between the eyes.

Waylon Robitaille pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April.

Prosecutors and family members asked for a maximum 48 year prison sentence.