Man arrested in beatings of homeless people in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking two homeless men in Golden last week.

The Golden Police Department said Monday that 51-year-old Roger Allan Coderre, of Golden, faces at least two felony assault counts. Police said his motives for the attacks are unclear.

Police said surveillance video from the area helped investigators determine an older black Nissan Pathfinder was a suspect vehicle.

“A patrol officer spotted a vehicle with that description late last week driving in Golden and pulled the driver over for a minor traffic violation. While stopped, the officer told the driver the vehicle matched the description and sought permission to ask a few questions. The driver, identified as Coderre, refused and left the area,” GPD said in a press release.

Early Monday, police received a tip from an anonymous caller.

“The call was suspicious in nature and led detectives to investigate further. The call came from a middle school in a nearby city. Detectives then contacted Coderre at that middle school where was working as a construction contractor. The police investigation confirms Coderre as the caller of the anonymous tip and at the scene during the time of the attack in Golden,” the press release stated.

Police did not provide further information about the circumstances leading to Coderre’s arrest.

The alleged attacks occurred early June 12 near 14th and Jackson streets.

The investigation is ongoing.