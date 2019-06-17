Local man describes meeting CSP Trooper William Moden during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – If you take a look at the growing memorial for Colorado State Patrol Trooper William Moden, it’s clear – he touched a lot of lives, including that of one man who had a personal relationship with the trooper after he met him during a traffic stop.

“It was like talking to a friend,” Greg Archer explained.

Out of the handful of times that Archer has been pulled over in his life, only one interaction with law enforcement stands out – meeting Moden – although at first, Archer accidentally butchered his name.

“When I said 'Trooper Modin,' he said, 'Oh no. It’s not Modin, it’s French. It’s pronounced Muh-dain,'” Archer said.

Five years ago, Archcer’s car was hit by a piece of debris from a moving truck.

“It was like 'wham' on the left front bumper of my car,” Archer said.

Initially, that driver did not cooperate with Archer and denied hitting him. Moden was the first to respond. Archer said he took the time to search for evidence that would be end up being crucial to Archer’s case.

“He brought me back to the evidence room and brought out this huge piece of black vinyl and says, 'Is this what hit your vehicle?' And I said, 'Wow, that’s it. How’d you find it?' He said, 'I went back and looked for it,'" Archer said.

Archer was impressed. Through the court proceedings on his case, the two exchanged numbers and formed a friendship.

“You could tell that he cared,” Archer said.

Archer said he was brought to tears when he learned that Moden was hit and killed while responding to a call on Interstate 70 – and said drivers need to be aware. He said Moden was one of the best.

“He served in such an honorable way – and he definitely will never be forgotten by me,” Archer said.

CSP is tentatively planning to hold Moden’s funeral this coming Friday at 11 a.m. at Denver First Church in Englewood.