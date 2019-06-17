Large retaining wall partially gives way in Castle Rock amid heavy rain

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. —Flooding throughout Castle Rock forced road closures as drivers tried to navigate high water on Monday.

Castlegate Drive at New Abbey Lane was shut down after a large wall, built into a hillside, partially gave way. Water spilled off the wall, creating some scary moments for drivers. Video from viewer Crystal Graves showed the intensity of the flooding.

Police sent out a warning ahead of the afternoon rush hour telling Twitter followers of street flooding throughout the town.

Castle Rock officials used a drone to inspect the wall. The wall has been an issue with rain water in the past — leading to safety concerns.

Castle Rock police said the town determined be wall was structurally safe Monday evening.

