DENVER – Looking to add a little twist to your yoga class? Look no further than goat yoga! Mount Vernon Canyon Club is trilled to offer goat yoga this Saturday, June 22nd.

Once you’re there, take advantage of Mount Vernon Canyon Club. The club is one of the oldest private clubs in the Denver area. It offers a laid-back, social vibe, and continues to break the mold as it nears almost a century of service to the Denver area.

The goat yoga sessions are being provided by Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga who specializes in this unique practice and you can still sign up for the session.

What: Goat Yoga at Mount Vernon Canyon Club

When (day and time): Saturday, June 22 – Two classes options at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Where: 24933 Clubhouse Circle, Golden CO

Cost: $38*

*Must register in advance by calling 303-526-0616