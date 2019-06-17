First ticket for speeding on a bike path in Denver will cost you $100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo.–Denver Park Rangers are stepping up efforts to catch people speeding on bike paths.

The speed limit in parks and bike paths is 15 miles per hour. Rangers using radar have clocked people well over that limit on a frequent basis.

"We try to suggest to people to get a speedometer, this way you know how fast you’re going. There are a lot of apps that you can download for free or you can go buy one, all tools to make sure you are recreating safely in the park," says Denver Park Ranger, Jodie Ehrich.

A ticket for the first offense will cost you $100.00. Repeated violations get more expensive and you could also end up being evicted from parks if busted several times.