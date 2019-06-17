× Dog goes missing after crash in Aurora left his owner in critical condition

AURORA, Colo— An Australian Shepherd is missing after a crash in Aurora.

Kenton Schminke was injured in a crash on E-470 and Pena Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Colorado Lost & Found Pets.

Schminke is in an induced coma in the ICU and his family says he needs his dog more than ever, according to the post.

Dave, the dog, is a male Australian Shepherd. He is medium-sized and has white, black and brown fur.

If you see Dave, contact Colorado Lost & Found Pets at (303)-915-8787.