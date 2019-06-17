× DIA has a new location for Lyft and Uber pickups and drop-offs

DENVER, Colo.–Beginning on Tuesday, June 18th, pickup and drop-off locations for ride app services, like Lyft and Uber, at Denver International Airport will be relocated to Level 5, Island 5 with other ground transportation services.

Ride App Drop-Off Location – Level 5, Curbside:

Passengers arriving at the airport via a ride app service will be dropped off at their specified airline location on Level 5, east and west.

Ride App Pickup Location – Level 5, Island 5:

Passengers who have requested rides through the Lyft and Uber apps will exit the terminal through doors 506-510 (west side) and 507-511 (east side) on Level 5 near baggage claim and proceed to Island 5 for pickup.

Currently, passengers using ride app services are dropped off and picked up on Level 6 of the terminal. The new pickup and drop-off locations will streamline the pickup process.

“We have worked with our ride app partners to improve the overall experience for both ride app customers and drivers,” said DEN Chief Operating Officer Chris McLaughlin. “The new pickup and drop-off locations will help connect passengers and drivers more efficiently while also reducing curbside congestion on Level 6.”

Passengers who plan to depart the airport using a ride app service should request their ride after they collect luggage from baggage claim, then follow signs for ground transportation in the terminal to the ride app pickup area. In the Lyft or Uber app, passengers will select whether they are located at Terminal East or Terminal West and then will proceed to Level 5, Island 5 to meet their driver.

As always, drivers and pedestrians are reminded to remain alert and look out for one another while in the ground transportation area.