CSP: Driver of pickup that struck, killed trooper is cooperating with investigation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — During a press conference Monday, Colorado State Patrol provided new details about the death of a trooper on Interstate 70 Friday.

CSP Col. Matthew Packard said that Trooper William Moden responded to a serious injury crash on I-70 near Deer Trail about 8 p.m. Friday.

Packard said that Moden’s patrol truck and another CSP vehicle were parked on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated.

About 9:40 p.m., Moden was investigating the scene when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup driven by a Colorado man.

Moden was in the left lane of the interstate when he was struck by the pickup.

Packard could not say how fast the pickup was traveling.

The pickup driver was not impaired, according to CSP. The agency said the man is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities have not named the pickup driver.

Services for Moden are planned for 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Denver First Church at 3800 E. Hampden Ave. in Englewood. It is open to the public.