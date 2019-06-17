Commerce City 16-year-old dies in car surfing accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A 16-year-old Commerce City boy died Friday night after falling from a moving vehicle being driven by his friend.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, the incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 118th Avenue and Moline Street.

When officers arrived, they found the boy in the road suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

"Preliminary details indicate the victim had been riding on the outside of a vehicle driven by his 17-year-old friend when he fell. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved," CCPD said in a press release.

Family members identified the boy as Daniel Zavala.

“Our thoughts go out to the families involved,” said Commerce City spokesperson Jodi Hardee.

She urged people to not participate in the activity, which is also known as car surfing.

“This is an extremely dangerous activity and can have deadly consequences as we’ve seen here, and it’s unlawful as well,” Hardee said.

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.