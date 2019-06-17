× Bear seen wandering through neighborhoods in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo.– The Broomfield Police Department is searching for a bear seen wandering through neighborhoods.

According to a Facebook Post, the first call came in to dispatch around 6:20 a.m.

Two Wildlife Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are now combing the area in an attempt to locate the bear. They are asking residents to please secure their trash cans and keep small pets close by and on a leash.

If you spot the bear you are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303.438.6400.

Here are some tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on being bear aware: https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeWildBears.aspx