Arrest made in Lakewood shooting that left man dead, woman wounded

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Monday in Lakewood.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Depew Street about 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found two people — a man and a woman — had been shot.

The man, 21-year-old Roderick Vecchiarelli, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman, who has not been identified, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a white hatchback leaving the area after the shooting. The car was later found by Edgewater police after it crashed at West 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Two people in the vehicle were apprehended and taken to the Lakewood Police Department. One of the people, 36-year-old Danny Carter, of Denver, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

A woman who was in the car with Carter is not currently being charged, according to police.