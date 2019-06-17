× Afternoon thunderstorms with hail possible

Watch out for afternoon t-storms in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Sterling, Fort Morgan, Limon, and Burlington.

These t-storms could be strong to severe especially over the Eastern Plains. The biggest threats are large hail, heavy rain, and gusty wind.

High temps around 72.

Morning fog is also possible then sunshine breaks through at Lunch.

It could be a dangerous day in the mountains of Colorado. Morning, Noon, and afternoon rain/t-storms are possible. Keep an eye to the sky and turn (on the high peaks) around if you hear thunder or see lightning. Highs 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Tuesday is similar across the board.

Drier Wednesday-Thursday.

Another cold front is possible Friday-Sunday with a larger dip in the jet stream. It’s unusual. Not quite sure how it’s all going to play out so stay on top of this changing weather pattern.

