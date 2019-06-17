3 men escape Aurora ICE detention facility

AURORA, Colo. — Three men are at large after escaping from the Aurora Contract Detention Facility just after noon on Sunday, according to a Public Affairs Officer with ICE.

A statement released to FOX31 said that the men scaled a 15-foot chain link fence and then were able to jump a wall in the recreation area.

The three men are wanted on federal criminal warrants for this escape.

One of the escapees, Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, from El Salvador, has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing and he is currently a suspect in a rape case in Fort Carson.

The other two escapees from Honduras, Douglas Amaya-Arriaga, 18, and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, 18, have no criminal history.

This is an ongoing investigation.

