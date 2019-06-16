× Woman going more than 100 mph in crash that fallen CSP trooper was assisting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY – We know more details about the crash fallen Trooper William Moden was called to when he was struck and killed Friday night.

Friday night Colorado State Patrol, Adams County and Arapahoe County sheriffs were called to a single vehicle rollover at Interstate 70 near Peoria, in eastern Arapahoe County.

An adult female and a one-year-old were involved in the crash, according to CSP.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office said the woman was driving more than 100 miles per hour before the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The woman and child were extracted from the car. Both were transported to the hospital. The child’s condition is unknown, but the adult is in serious condition.

Alcohol is suspected.