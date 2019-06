DENVER — Denver police say once man was stabbed in the back downtown on Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 2200 block of Lawrence Street just before 4:20 p.m.

A tweet sent out by police said the wounded man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

#DPD responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2200 block of Lawrence St. A male was injured and transported to a local hospital, unknown condition. No suspect information at this time. No road closures at this time. pic.twitter.com/W0RULKMozD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 16, 2019

There is no suspect information but there are no road closures.

Officials have not said there is a threat to the public.