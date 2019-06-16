× Public welcome to leave flowers, cards to honor Trooper William Moden

COMMERCE CITY – The Colorado State Patrol is inviting the public to leave flowers and cards for honor the fallen Trooper William Moden.

For those who would like to leave flowers, cards, or anything else for Trooper Moden, his CSP patrol vehicle is parked in front of his office at 8200 US-85, Commerce City, CO 80022. pic.twitter.com/f6BuXQmc5q — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 16, 2019

For those who cannot make it to Commerce City, CSP said cards also can be sent to the office, 8200 US-85, Commerce City, CO 80022.

Moden, a big advocate for the “move over” law died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 70 between Peoria and Deer Trail, where he was working another crash.

There’s no word yet on services for Moden. He was the fifth State Trooper to die in the line of duty in four years.