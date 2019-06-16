Pride parade sees impressive turnout, record float entries

DENVER -- Thousands packed downtown Denver on Saturday morning to attend the annual Pride Parade, which starts at Cheeseman Park.
"It's very electric, just a very entertaining great time," Larry Snider of Aurora said. "I'm here to support my stepson and his husband."
Organizers say this year is the 44th PrideFest, a weekend long celebration of LGBTQ pride; this year's parade is the biggest Pride Parade for Denver yet - with more than 240 float entries, according to organizers.
"I'm from Ohio," attendee Jasmine Kellom said. "This is really, really big. A lot of people."
Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is the first openly gay male governor, served as a Grand Marshal, alongside several others, including Brianna Titone; she is Colorado's first openly transgender woman in state office.
"I think it's definitely a moment of reflection and empowerment," Daniel McNell, an intern at the Governor's office said.
Pride festivities this year are taking the place the same month as the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City.