Pride parade sees impressive turnout, record float entries

DENVER -- Thousands packed downtown Denver on Saturday morning to attend the annual Pride Parade, which starts at Cheeseman Park.

"It's very electric, just a very entertaining great time," Larry Snider of Aurora said. "I'm here to support my stepson and his husband."

Organizers say this year is the 44th PrideFest, a weekend long celebration of LGBTQ pride; this year's parade is the biggest Pride Parade for Denver yet - with more than 240 float entries, according to organizers.