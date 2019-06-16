Padres, Rockies game delayed by puddle in foul territory

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 16: Play is halted between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres for water to be removed from the field after a sprinkler head break in the first inning at Coors Field on June 16, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER — The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies was temporarily delayed by a puddle on a sunny afternoon at Coors Field.

Water began pooling in foul territory along the right field line Sunday, and umpires halted the game in the top of the first inning. The grounds crew rolled away the water and poured more dirt in the area to dry it out. It was unclear where the water came from.

San Diego and Colorado players retreated into their dugouts to wait out the 15-minute delay.

