Memorial grows at fallen CSP Trooper’s patrol car

COMMERCE CITY, CO- The Colorado State Patrol continues to mourn the loss of one of its own.

Trooper William Moden was working a crash along I-70 on Friday when a vehicle hit him. he died at the hospital. Now his patrol car sits outside a CSP office.

“He loved serving his community," one man who dropped flowers off said. “A lot of people put police down and troopers down and everything like that, but ya know we’re not there to be the bad guys, we’re there to help people..and that’s what he did..that’s what he was doing when he was killed.”

The patrol car now serves as a memorial. People dropped off flowers and cards.

One man said, "I’d want him to do it for me.”

While it's a time for mourning some people are also using this as a time to talk about safety along Colorado highways.

“It’s just sad because it was something that could’ve been prevented," a man said.

He's not the first person to say that. The head of CSP, Colonel Matthew Packard echoed that statement on Friday. Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz also tweeted that same message.

Members of Law Enforcement from all over are now urging people to follow the law and move over, not just for officers, but for everyone.

A law enforcement officer said, “Everybody, the CDOT guys fixing the highway for you that are on the side highway that have to worry about if they’re going to get ran over, the police, the tow truck drivers, you and your family if you have a flat tire on the side of the road."