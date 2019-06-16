Aurora rallies around Trooper William Moden, turns Father’s Day event into fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- What started out as a fun Father's Day get together turned into something much bigger for one Aurora neighborhood.

“It kind of rains on the heart knowing that somebody we know in the neighborhood has lost their dad and their husband,” said Heather Patterson, who hosted the event in her yard and driveway.

This Aurora neighborhood chose to turn their event into a fundraiser for trooper William Moden, who lived nearby.

“I didn’t know him personally. But that tells you how this neighborhood is—you don’t need to know them to support [them],” said Patterson.

Even as the bad weather rolled in, the donations didn’t stop.

“And it looks like people are still pulling up!” Exclaimed Stacy Kirkpatrick, in the middle of an interview with FOX31.

The fundraiser brought in about $1,400.

“This was so last minute. Our neighborhood is amazing—just the way they come together for this. Even through the weather,” said Kirkpatrick.

Those who weren't able to donate found other ways to pay tribute.

“We tied ribbons on trees to respect the police officers that know him, or to respect the family,” said Kirkpatrick’s daughter Natalie.

Kirkpatrick says in this neighborhood—which is appropriately named “Traditions”—they’re not just neighbors, they’re family.

They’re all people that we love. It doesn’t matter if we don’t know you personally. We’re going to come together for you,” she told Fox31.

The neighborhood plans to have another fundraiser for Moden’s family next Saturday, June 22nd.

They say more than 200 people have already RSVP’d to the event.