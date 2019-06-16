× Another round of storms possible for Father’s Day

Our Father’s Day forecast includes another round of showers and thunderstorms with highs below average. We’ll max out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon as clouds quickly build. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop during the midday hours, continuing through the afternoon and evening. Our severe weather risk remains low, with strong wind and frequent lightning our main concerns. A storm or two may linger into the early overnight hours, but will clear by the Monday morning drive.

Our soggy weather lingers into the upcoming work week as periods of heavy rain are expected on Monday. Highs will only make it into the lower 70s. Our severe weather risk remains low for the start of the week, with storms capable of producing strong wind and frequent lightning.

We’ll keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each and every afternoon through Friday. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the low 80s by the end of the week.

