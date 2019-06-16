8-year-old boy needs help finding phone containing photos of deceased father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A local boy needs your help. He lost something with irreplaceable value. It’s the last gift he will ever receive from his father.

On May 25, 8-year-old Delvon Travis was at the south entrance of Standley Lake in Westminster.

He was walking along the gravel path when he dropped his cell phone.

“We looked for it forever,” his mother, Taira Lynn said.

Delvon and his mother searched up and down the path for hours with no luck.

“I was really heartbroken and really sad,” Delvon said.

Then he had overwhelming shock – just one day later Delvon’s father was shot and killed at 70th and Winona in Arvada.

The phone contained dozens of photos of the father and son duo.

“All his memories are in there with his dad,” Lynn said.

The phone is a Metro PCS with a black case. There was a five-dollar bill attached to the phone on the back clip.

Delvon’s dad gave it to him on the last day of school for winning an award in his class.

“He said I’m proud of you and we were going to go get me a new fishing pole so we could go fishing together,” Delvon said.

Now those two important items are gone. Delvon is hoping someone will find the phone and turn it in to park rangers, so he can hold on to the memories of the man he so adored.

“I don’t get to spend Father’s Day with him. If anybody finds my phone please contact me and my mom.”

The family has asked if anyone has information about the phone to contact them at 720-642-4356.