× United flight that originated from DIA skids off runway at Newark Liberty

A United Airlines flight skidded off the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, the Federal Administration confirmed Saturday afternoon.

According to the FAA’s post, flight 627 landed around 1 p.m., eastern time, and skidded off the pavement, resulting in the main landing gear on the left side of the plane getting stuck in the grass.

FAA Statement on United Airlines Flight 627: pic.twitter.com/ORl3Phss06 — The FAA (@FAANews) June 15, 2019

There were no injuries reported to the FAA. Passengers exited the plane through stairs, and all were deplaned safely, according to Newark Liberty Airport.

No flights were allowed to depart or arrive for about an hour, but are now back open.

Flight activity at EWR has resumed following an earlier incident, but delays are expected to continue. Passengers should call their carrier for info. [99] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 15, 2019

This is a developing story. We will update once more information becomes available.