Scattered storms expected Sunday afternoon, evening

DENVER -- There will be isolated showers and storms on the Front Range and in the mountains Saturday night, with most of the widespread storm activity staying in southern Colorado. The Pikes Peak region and southeast Plains will see scattered storms through the evening. Some of those storms could turn severe with hail and strong winds.

Sunday (Father's Day) will start out on a dry note with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will hit the low 80s and upper 70s for metro Denver with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

The areas in green are under a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow, including Fort Collins. In these areas, hail up to an inch in diameter and gusty winds are possible with storms that develop. Lightning will also be a big threat with storms on Sunday afternoon. Make sure to get hiking plans done before noon.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s to start the work week as the stormy pattern continues. Drier weather will move in by Thursday and Friday with high temperatures warming back to the 80s.

