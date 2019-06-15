× Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Denver

DENVER — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southwest Denver Saturday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the crash occurred in the 4800 block of South Balsam Way. The area is southwest of the intersection of West Quincy Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

There are road closures in the area.

DPD did not say whether other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more information.