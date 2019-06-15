Mesa County man gets life in prison without parole for 17-year-old girl’s murder

Posted 4:18 pm, June 15, 2019, by

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A judge has sentenced a Mesa County man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 shooting death of a 17-year-old girl.

KKCO-TV reports that Israel Massingill was sentenced Friday after a jury in March convicted him of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, patronizing a prostituted child and drug possession.

Prosecutors say Massingill shot Kiera B. Quintana to death and attempted to kill another 17-year-old girl.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Gretchen B. Larson noted that Quintana was killed in cold blood.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.