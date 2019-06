× Denver Police investigating death after suspicious vehicle report

DENVER – Denver Police are investigating the death of an adult male after receiving a suspicious vehicle report.

Denver Police tweeted about a person found deceased shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. According to police, an adult male sustained trauma to the body. There is no information on a suspect.

#DPD responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 18600 block of Green Valley Ranch Blvd. one person deceased, unknown cause of death. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ayzG19b39A — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2019

DPD ruled the death a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.